Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE NUO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. 26,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,610. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
