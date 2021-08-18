Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NUO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. 26,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,610. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 309,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

