Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 93,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53.

