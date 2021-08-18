Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 68 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.24.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO stock opened at $163.47 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.11. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

