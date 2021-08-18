Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of The RealReal worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The RealReal by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,653. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.14. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

