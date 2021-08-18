Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of DexCom by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $510.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.30. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $527.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

