Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.37, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $177.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.23.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

