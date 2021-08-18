Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 764 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 80,981.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,379 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $3,587,000. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGMS shares. Truist increased their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NGMS opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.72 million and a P/E ratio of 103.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

