Oasis Network Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $150.92 million and $23.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

