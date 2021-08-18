Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in July

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,530.0 days.

OBYCF stock remained flat at $$8.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

