Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in July

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,530.0 days.
OBYCF stock remained flat at $$8.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36.
Obayashi Company Profile
See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.