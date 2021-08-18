Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.78. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,623. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $281.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

