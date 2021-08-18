Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $31.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the highest is $32.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $34.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $213.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OSBC remained flat at $$12.00 on Friday. 3,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $14.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher purchased 8,789 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,425.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams acquired 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $110,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,603 shares of company stock worth $432,990. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $7,145,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 244,619 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 203,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,601,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

