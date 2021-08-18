Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins Acquires 1,000 Shares

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $344.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.29.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.