Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report sales of $36.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.28 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $145.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.15 million to $145.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $185.83 million, with estimates ranging from $179.01 million to $191.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28. OLO has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

