Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

OLY opened at C$46.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.93 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$36.30 and a twelve month high of C$54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

