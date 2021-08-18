ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Trading Down 4%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 3,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 410,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $924.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

