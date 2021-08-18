OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.59

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 4472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. CLSA decreased their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

