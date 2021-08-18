Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $348,150.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OTRK traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 237,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,604. The company has a market cap of $392.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

OTRK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $201,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

