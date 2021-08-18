Oppenheimer Comments on Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Franchise Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Franchise Group stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

