Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Similarweb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Similarweb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Similarweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $20.96 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

