Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

ASPN opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.49. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $103,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 104,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,577 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

