Oppenheimer Weighs in on Taboola.com, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

TBLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.16).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.