Oppenheimer Weighs in on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

WSC stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock valued at $614,357,170. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,991 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

