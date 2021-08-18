OptionRoom Reaches One Day Volume of $226,239.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $226,239.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00128611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00149291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,650.23 or 1.00157552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00882395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

