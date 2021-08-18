ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Hits $0.0423 on Major Exchanges

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $318,497.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00129005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00148730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,889.29 or 0.99985760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.01 or 0.00886524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

