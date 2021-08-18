Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Down 7.5%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 279,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,426,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17.

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative return on equity of 524.89% and a negative net margin of 57.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbsat stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Shay Capital LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Orbsat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Orbsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

