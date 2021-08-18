Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Down 7.5%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 279,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,426,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17.
Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative return on equity of 524.89% and a negative net margin of 57.74%.
Orbsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAT)
Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.
