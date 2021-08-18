Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

OGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.