Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.75

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.75 and last traded at $112.75, with a volume of 1650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

