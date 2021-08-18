Origin Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $955.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Origin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 36,244.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OBNK. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

