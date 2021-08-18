Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $50.98. 30,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,109. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.95.

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

