OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.72-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.190-1.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.33.

Shares of OSIS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.74. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,941. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

