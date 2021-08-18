OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.72-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.190-1.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.000 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.33.
Shares of OSIS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.74. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,941. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.
In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
