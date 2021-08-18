Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Short Interest Up 71.0% in July

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 550,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

SFTW stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $17.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,966,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,455,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $10,690,000. 30.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

