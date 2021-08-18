Otis Worldwide Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $92.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.