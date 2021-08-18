Otis Worldwide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 10,472 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 822% compared to the average daily volume of 1,136 call options.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.23. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

