Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Ovintiv stock traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 68,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$9.07 and a 52-week high of C$40.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.39.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -3.84%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

