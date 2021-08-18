Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OZON. HSBC boosted their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Get Ozon alerts:

NASDAQ:OZON traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. 9,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and a PE ratio of -27.91. Ozon has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ozon will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ozon by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after buying an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after buying an additional 1,183,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 6.9% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,105 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.