PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.96. 7,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.