Pan American Silver Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.