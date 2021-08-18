Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.68

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.68 and last traded at C$31.05, with a volume of 316652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.86.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.