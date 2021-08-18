Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Hits $38.16 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $38.16 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 69.5% higher against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00138461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00151765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,884.13 or 1.00413630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00894467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

