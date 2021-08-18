Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.73.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

