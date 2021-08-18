Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

