Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLK stock opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

