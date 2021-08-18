Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $207.77 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.61.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

