Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. 7,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 3.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

