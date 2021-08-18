Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.94. 337,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.96 and a 52-week high of C$17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.02%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

