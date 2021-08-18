Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel Sells 9,692 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 2,050,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $254.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

