Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$46.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$37.50 to C$46.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.06.

TSE PLC opened at C$36.00 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$26.44 and a 52-week high of C$38.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.89.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

