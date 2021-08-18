Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $125,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.