Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

