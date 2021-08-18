Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 18,950 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 173.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ COMT opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $35.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.